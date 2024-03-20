Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.95 million. Steelcase also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 938,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,968. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Steelcase by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

