Ethereum Price Down 12.8% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,483.19 or 0.05144406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $418.25 billion and $36.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00083888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,075,663 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

