Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 938,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 16.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

