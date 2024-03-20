BOOK OF MEME Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $832.74 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $832.74 million and approximately $1.16 billion worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 1,224.8% higher against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOK OF MEME alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,999,649,476.14104 with 55,199,727,655 in circulation. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.01223213 USD and is up 24.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,800,324,963.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOK OF MEME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOK OF MEME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.