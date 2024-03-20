Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.41)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $576-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.03 million. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.56-3.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 1,652,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,856,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

