Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.00 billion.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,467,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,186. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

