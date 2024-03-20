Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,839. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

