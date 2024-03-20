Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires New Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Grey Street Capital LLC owned 0.05% of RxSight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in RxSight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 197,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 64.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 224,275 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RxSight stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. 225,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.26. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $924,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,110 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,549.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $924,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,110 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,972. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

