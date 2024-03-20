Grey Street Capital LLC Increases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,381 shares of company stock worth $73,401,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.1 %

MSTR traded up $129.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,546.52. 3,179,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,974. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $1,815.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $819.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.61. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.