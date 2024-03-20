Grey Street Capital LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grey Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 5,770,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,684. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

