Grey Street Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Grey Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 7.7 %

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,311,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,395,422. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

