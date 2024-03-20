Grey Street Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 437,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

