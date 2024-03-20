Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.18), with a volume of 41989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.16).

Hostelworld Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,442.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.60.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

