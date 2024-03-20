iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.09

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 11806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

