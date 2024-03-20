NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Up 5.3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.50. 393,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 987,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

