Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.24

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 18089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $22,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

