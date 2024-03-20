VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 90456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSE

VSE Stock Up 4.6 %

VSE Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.