Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 14.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 72,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 706,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.