Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Pioneering Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$840,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Pioneering Technology
Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneering Technology
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.