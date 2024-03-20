Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.71

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.71 and last traded at $97.62, with a volume of 5897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.57.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

