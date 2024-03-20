Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.42

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 62891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,408,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,430,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,406,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after purchasing an additional 165,820 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

