Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.42

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 62891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
