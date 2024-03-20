Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 46000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Torq Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$22.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

