Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 286,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 534,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

