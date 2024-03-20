Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.16

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 43727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $773.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $871,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.