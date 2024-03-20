Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 349,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 193,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excellon Resources Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

