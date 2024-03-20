Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.69. 583,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,123,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 634.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

