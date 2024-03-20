NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.90

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.90 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.94), with a volume of 175683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
NewRiver REIT Stock Performance
About NewRiver REIT
NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NewRiver REIT
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.