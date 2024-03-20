Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 1,025,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,952,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

