Paramount Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 85,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 49,655 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,899,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,202,475. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.