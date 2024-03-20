Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 39,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 21,928 call options.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,410 shares of company stock worth $571,909,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,504,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

