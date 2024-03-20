NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Up 5.8%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.13. 8,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

NWTN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.