Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.55. 284,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,352,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $730.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,248 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,919,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

