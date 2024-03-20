Grey Street Capital LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Grey Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.0% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.53. The company had a trading volume of 818,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.28. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.