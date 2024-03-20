Digital Ltd Quint Acquires 46,500 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $600,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 22,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,429. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.15. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.