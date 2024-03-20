Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires 290 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.2% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.87. 2,501,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 889.69, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.