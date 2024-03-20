Kevin Rayment Sells 1,070 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $260,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.33. 281,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,142. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $245.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

