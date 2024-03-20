James W. Wert Sells 1,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $53,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

