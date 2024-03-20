The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Richard Harris Acquires 43,859 Shares

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harris bought 43,859 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($37,409.97).

The Rank Group Stock Down 0.4 %

RNK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.85). 217,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Rank Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.44. The company has a market cap of £313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

