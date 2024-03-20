FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.96. 1,878,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $252.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

