FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,008. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.