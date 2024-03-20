FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPFree Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,109 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 511,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 318.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,398 shares. The stock has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (BATS:PSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.