FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,109 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 511,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 318.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,398 shares. The stock has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

