FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 262,315 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

