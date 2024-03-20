FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCK traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.75. 397,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.50. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.