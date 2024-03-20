Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.30 and last traded at $112.59. 2,971,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,666,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $447.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

