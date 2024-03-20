SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

