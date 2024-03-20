Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. 917,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

