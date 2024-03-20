Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $23.34 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.72. The company had a trading volume of 462,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,842. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $269.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

