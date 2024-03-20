Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.18. 1,261,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,362. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

