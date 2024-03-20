Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,580. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

