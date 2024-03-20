Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.12. The stock had a trading volume of 997,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $227.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

